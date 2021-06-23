Less than 24 hours after winning their second Robertson Cup, the Shreveport Mudbugs arrived home.
The magnitude of what they've accomplished has started to set in for players like captain David Breazeale, "It's hard to describe. When it happens right away, it doesn't really sink in until you get to hoist that cup. When we raised it and had all the guys there together it was one of the most amazing feelings I've ever had playing hockey."
Giovanni Procopio has been in Shreveport for two years and says winning a National Championship is a moment he and the team will never forget, "Going through it in your head on the bus and on the plane, it's amazing. Just to be there with the guys and be able to do that, for forever we'll have that memory with us. I'm just happy."
This year's edition of the Mudbugs are the 6th to bring home a championship, upholding a tradition that started before any of them were even born, "They showed us what it takes to get to the point where you can win a championship. To be a part of that legacy and to leave our own legacy for the future Mudbugs to come is a great feeling," said Breazeale.
"It's an honor. We talked about it at the beginning of the year, it's a legacy here. Just like the other teams in front of us, we all had the same goal; to win a championship. Now to be a part of those other Mudbugs teams that have won championships is a special feeling, for sure," added goaltender Cole Hudson.
Soon these Mudbug players will head home for the first time in over 6th months, with stories of the place that has felt like home over this difficult year. Breazeale has spent the last three years in Shreveport and will always be thankful to the city and the fans, "It's been three years here in Shreveport and I wouldn't have wanted to play junior hockey anywhere else. It's been such an amazing experience. It's a home away from home for me now and I'm definitely going to come visit now that I'm done playing."