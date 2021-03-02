It's been nearly a month since the Shreveport Mudbugs have hit the ice. That changes this weekend against one of the NAHL's hottest teams.
Last month's winter storm gave the team an unplanned week off. As they shake off the rust in practice, they are also preparing for a visit from a Wichita Falls Warriors team riding an 11 game winning streak.
Head coach Jason Campbell says this weekend's three game set will serve as a playoff preview, "If the playoffs started today, this would be our first round playoff matchup. This is just a great opportunity for us to get our minds right and get ready to play the right way right off the hop, or else we're going to be in trouble."
The break was especially tough on the players, who had to find creative ways to stay active while the snow was on the ground. Defenseman Davis Goukler believes that will translate to success on the ice, "Everyone in the locker room is fired up. I'm excited. It was a long week off, but we jumped right back into it. It's a big weekend for us and we should all be pumped to go."
Returning to play is a big motivating factor for the Bugs Friday night, but so is ending the Warriors streak,
"Breaking someone's streak is probably the best thing that can happen for a team, so we're fired up. Not playing for two weekends, we're all ready to go and prepared. We're just ready to get back out on the ice in front of all the fans and everyone," said forward Lukas Sedlacek.
Shreveport hosts the Warriors Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night. Puck drop is set for 7:11 in games one and two, and 2:11 on Sunday.