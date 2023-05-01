In a series that saw three overtime games, it was a goal scored just 17 seconds into a winner-take-all game five that sent the Shreveport Mudbugs to the South Division Championship Series.
Logan Gotinsky's early tally in the first period was enough to give the Bugs the edge over their heated rivals after Drake Morse was the hero with 0.7 seconds remaining in overtime in game four Saturday.
Mudbugs goaltender Simon Bucheler was spectacular Monday night, stopping all 25 shots against him to secure the shutout and help Shreveport win the series.
The Mudbugs will face the South-leading Oklahoma City Warriors in round two. The series will begin Friday, May 5 in Oklahoma.