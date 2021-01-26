For the first time since the team joined the NAHL, the Shreveport Mudbugs got a series sweep of Lone Star in Fort Worth. Now the focus changes to two home dates with the Brahmas.
After taking two games from their rivals last weekend, Shreveport is now in first place in the NAHL South Division. With the same amount of points, but four games in hand, Shreveport has an opportunity to pull ahead of the Brahmas starting Friday.
With two more big games ahead, forward Giovanni Procopio says the team is keeping its mind on the little things, "We don't talk about that specifically, it's more just one game at a time, one period, one shift at a time. At the end of the day, if that is the end result we'll take it."
Head coach Jason Campbell wanted to see more from his team in last Saturday's win and says his team will have to play better in round two with Lone Star, "Man, they're a good hockey team. It does not matter who we play against, we've just got to show up every night or teams will hand it to us."
The Mudbugs and Brahmas meet Friday and Saturday night on George's Pond. Puck drop is set for 7:11 on both nights.