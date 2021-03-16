A run of 11-straight home contests ends with two of the most important games so far for the Shreveport Mudbugs.
The Bugs are preparing for a visit from the Lone Star Brahmas, who recently took back first place in the NAHL South Division. The last time Lone Star came to George's Pond the Brahmas shut out the Mudbugs in back-to-back nights.
That series still sticks out to head coach Jason Campbell and Shreveport as they prepare to face the Brahmas for the final time in the regular season, "We need to rebound and play well against them. This is a top team in our division right now that plays very consistent hockey. For us to be able to respond well with a good weekend, I think it will answer a lot of things that we as coaches may be questioning too."
Goaltender Cole Hudson says this team has aspirations beyond winning the South Division and hopes to prove that this weekend, "No matter what, we're probably going to end up seeing them in playoffs at some point. I think that we have to set the tone and show them that we are a championship team and we aren't going to let anyone get in our way. It starts this weekend."
The Bugs host the Brahmas Friday and Saturday night. Puck drop on both nights is set for 7:11.