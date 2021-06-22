The Shreveport Mudbugs long season ends with a championship as the Bugs hoisted the Robertson Cup for their second time since joining the NAHL.
Facing the league's best team, the Aberdeen Wings, the Mudbugs never trailed, opening the game with back-to-back goals in the second. Aberdeen would get within one with a tally in that second frame, but a sprawling save by Cole Hudson in the closing minute of the period kept Shreveport on top.
Joe Mack found the back of the net for a powerplay goal to give Shreveport a two goal lead to start the third and the Mudbugs held off a furious Wings rally for the win.