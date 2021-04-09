The Shreveport Mudbugs are one of the hottest teams in the NAHL, a trend that continued Friday night at George's Pond.
Despite falling down 1-0 early, the Bugs rallied back to down Odessa 4-2 thanks to a pair of third period scores.
The Jackalopes took a lead after a powerplay goal by Tyler German, but it was quickly answered by Matt Vermaeten who hammered home an odd bounce off the end boards.
Giovanni Procopio, Garrett Steele, and Sean Bunting were the other goal scorers for the Bugs. Arseniy Sergeev made 25 saves in the win.
Shreveport and Odessa meet again Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7:11.