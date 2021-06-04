The Shreveport Mudbugs are just two wins away from a trip to Minnesota after taking game one of the South Division Finals 4-3.
Wichita Falls got on the board first with a rebound chance for Ryan Robinson as a Mudbug penalty expired.
The Bugs then rattled off four unanswered goals, started by a tip in from Connor Gatto late in the first. The Warriors added two in the third, but Shreveport was able to hold on and take a 1-0 series lead.
Austin Brimmer, Billy Feczko, and Giovanni Procopio were the other goal scorers for Shreveport.
Shreveport will try to put the Warriors on the brink of elimination in game two Saturday night. The puck drops at 7:11 at the Hirsch.