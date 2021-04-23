The Mudbugs three game losing streak is over after a home shootout win over Amarillo.
Great goaltending on both sides kept the teams scoreless until late in the third when Greg Japchen broke the stalemate with a powerplay goal. Less than a minute later, Austin Brimmer evened things up and sent the game into overtime.
Arseniy Sergeev made 30 saves for the Mudbugs and Hunter Garvey made 24 for the Bulls. Both were perfect in overtime, sending the game to a shootout.
Mudbugs forward Billy Feczko scored the game winning goal in that shootout, putting the Bugs back in the win column after being swept in New Mexico last weekend.
The Bugs and Bulls will do it again Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7:11.