BATON ROUGE, La. - Fifth-year senior quarterback Myles Brennan announced Thursday morning he will return to LSU after entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this season.
Brennan submitted his name into the database in early November, which allowed other schools to contact him, but he ultimately decided to withdraw from the portal.
The decision gave Brennan one more chance to become the Tigers’ starting quarterback and bolstered LSU’s depth at the position. He posted a scene on Twitter from "The Wolf of Wall Street" in which Leonardo DiCaprio's character shouts, "I'm not leaving!"
“There’s no place like home,” Brennan wrote. “Let’s ride tiger nation!”
With Brennan back on the roster, LSU now has three scholarship quarterbacks for the 2022 season. He rejoined freshman Garrett Nussmeier and incoming freshman Walker Howard, and his presence may let both underclassmen develop further before competing for the starting job. Brennan has one more year of eligibility.
After waiting to start for three years, Brennan had his last two seasons derailed by injuries. He suffered an unusual abdominal tear three games into the 2020 season, and he broke his left arm the week before 2021 preseason camp, preventing him from ever playing during the regular season.
The immediate question becomes whether or not Brennan can play Jan. 4 in the Texas Bowl. Starting quarterback Max Johnson entered the transfer portal last week, leaving LSU with Nussmeier as the only scholarship player at the position.
However, Nussmeier has already appeared in four games. He would have to burn his redshirt to play, so LSU asked the NCAA to grant an exception.
“We're working through some things right now to be able to have him play for us and still maintain his redshirt,” Davis said Tuesday. “That's something obviously that's in process. If that were denied — for whatever reason — we have some contingencies in place.”