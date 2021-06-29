The North American Hockey League (NAHL) has announced the release of the 2021-22 regular season schedule.
Celebrating its 47th season in 2021-22, the NAHL is the oldest and largest junior hockey league of its kind in the United States and one of only two USA Hockey-certified leagues that operate under the free-to-play model. The NAHL is also one of the best in the world at advancing players to NCAA and professional hockey.
With 350 commitments to date during the current 2020-21 season, the league is on pace to break its single-season record of 362 NCAA commitments, set in 2019-20. That also includes 282 NCAA Division I commitments this past season, which is a new all-time record. In addition, nine players that played in th NAHL during the 2020-21 season were listed in the NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings for the 2021 NHL Draft.
“It’s a landmark day for the NAHL because not only do we get to announce a regular season schedule on time, but we are also looking forward to the upcoming season being our busiest and most exciting to date with a record number of 29 teams. This year, our owners worked extra hard with a shortened timeline to make the schedule happen and a big part of our continued success is the direct result of their leadership and commitment,” stated NAHL Commissioner and President Mark Frankenfeld. “The NAHL continues to set the standard when it comes to the development of our players, with another incredible season of NCAA advancement in 2020-21. When it comes to earning an NCAA commitment while playing in a junior hockey league, no one does it better or has more direct commitments than the NAHL.”
Click here for the full Shreveport Mudbugs schedule.
Each of the 29 teams in the league's four divisions (Central, East, Midwest and South) will play 60 regular season games. The regular season will commence on September 8, 2021 and end on April 17, 2022.
The 18th annual NAHL Showcase Tournament will be held from September 15-18, 2021 at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota. All 29 NAHL teams will play four regular-season games at the Showcase, which is one of hockey's most prominent and popular events of the entire season. For scouting purposes, the event is a yearly gathering for every NCAA program and NHL team as they get their first look at some of the best and brightest hockey talent North America has to offer. A showcase schedule will be announced on a future date.
2021-22 NAHL Divisional Alignment:
Central Division (6): Aberdeen Wings, Austin Bruins, Bismarck Bobcats, Minot Minotauros, North Iowa Bulls, St. Cloud Norsemen
East Division (7): Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks, Jamestown Rebels, Johnstown Tomahawks, Maine Nordiques, Maryland Black Bears, New Jersey Titans, Northeast Generals
Midwest Division (8): Anchorage Wolverines, Chippewa Steel, Fairbanks Ice Dogs, Janesville Jets, Kenai River Brown Bears, Minnesota Magicians, Minnesota Wilderness, Springfield Jr. Blues
South Division (8): Amarillo Wranglers, Corpus Christi IceRays, El Paso Rhinos, Lone Star Brahmas, New Mexico Ice Wolves, Odessa Jackalopes, Shreveport Mudbugs, Wichita Falls Warriors