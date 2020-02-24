Marsh Madness is upon us.
The LHSAA released it's boys basketball playoff brackets Monday. The 12 brackets are loaded with Arklatex teams with many earning home games in round one.
Natchitoches Central earned the top spot in 5A after an impressive 27-3 regular season that saw the Chiefs win District 1-5A in their first season as members of the district. They open the postseason at home against Sam Houston.
It was a similar story for Bossier who gained the top seed in the 3A bracket in their first season in the classification. The Bearkats were 30-3 in their first year as a 3A school and will tip off the playoffs at home against Grant.
Check the link attached to this article for a full look at all 12 brackets.