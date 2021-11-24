Almost everyone in the ArkLaTex is looking forward to the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans battle it out next week on Thursday.
For the people of Natchitoches, they might be looking forward to the pre-game show just at much as the match up and the home-grown talent of DeShawn Washington will be taking the field to sing the national anthem.
A few months ago, Washington posted a video on his YouTube channel of his rendition of Sam Cooke while in a barbershop. The video exploded and since then has gotten nearly 2-million views.
Washington made his way onto the Ellen DeGeneres show to show off his vocals and signed up for the halftime show for the southern football match-up.
You can catch the game Thursday, Dec. 2 with a scheduled 7:20 p.m. kickoff.
Click here to watch the viral video.