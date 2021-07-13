The S. M. McNaughton Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame held its annual awards dinner Tuesday night, honoring eight Louisiana scholar athletes.
Airline head coach Bo Meeks and Haughton head coach Jason Brotherton were also named the 2019 Coach of the Year.
Eight Louisiana football players were awarded scholarships Tuesday night by the Foundation, four of them from the Arklatex.
Alexander Auer, Captain Shreve – In Beaumont, as a true freshman at Lamar … 4.62 GPA (5.0 scale) … 21st in a class of 365 … 32 ACT score (max 36) … second-team LSWA All-State punter/kicker, first-team LFCA pick … twice first-team all-district … All-City … also played soccer and tennis … National Honor Society.
Trace Barnett, Cedar Creek – enrolling at Mississippi State … 3.94 GPA … 34 ACT … all-district OL/DL … All-Lincoln Parish … team co-captain … state powerlifting champion in his weight class for a state champion team in 2021 … Academic All-State … National Honor Society … Ping Pong Club … FBLA … French Club.
Micah Griffin, Winnfield – enrolling at Northwestern State … 4.0 GPA … 1st in a class of 72 … 2nd team all-district LB as a junior … all-district H-back/TE as a sophomore … Academic All-State in football and basketball … BETA Club … FBLA … 4-H … Special Olympics volunteer … National Honor Society … Student Council … National Honor Society … worked at Winn Parish Medical Center as a summer employee during pandemic.
Brayden Hermes, Byrd – enrolling at Louisiana Tech … 4.66 GPA (5.0 scale) … 45th in a class of 425 … All-State … two-time All-City free safety who also played WR and kick/punt returner … three times all-district … key figure for 2020 state finalists … also played soccer, baseball … church leader on mission trips.
William Klink, Oak Grove – enrolling at Louisiana Tech … 4.0 GPA … 1st in a class of 51 … All-State as a senior … three times All-Northeast Louisiana left offensive guard … three time all-district … part of two state championship teams and 2020 state finalists … student council president … Youth Leadership Club … second place at state Literary Rally in English 2.
Lane Little, West Monroe – 3.96 GPA … 1st in a class of 502 … all-district QB for Rebels … All-State pitcher in 2021 for state Class 5A finalists …two-time all-district pitcher, District 2-5A co-Player of the Year in 2021 … heading to ULM on a baseball scholarship … composite Academic All-State in football and baseball … National Honor Society … Senior of Distinction.
Jake St. Andre, Haughton – In Lafayette, as a true freshman at UL Lafayette … 4.0 GPA … 29th in a class of 259 … All-State linebacker … district MVP … three-year all-district and all-parish pick … team captain as a
junior and senior … defensive MVP for all-Northwest Louisiana team 2020 … chosen for Blue-Grey All-American Bowl and selected team captain …all-time leading tackler at Haughton … played basketball and baseball … BETA Club … National Honor Society.
Patrick Vienne, St. Mary’s –3.45 GPA … 30 ACT … two-time All-District OT in football, also played defensive end, punted and played some linebacker … two-years All-District pitcher/first baseman in baseball … All-State 2021 in baseball … baseball scholarship at LSU-Eunice … All-State pitcher … BETA Club … FCA … FBLA … National Honor Society … LEA Club.