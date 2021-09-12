NEW ORLEANS, La. - The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a tropical development in the western Gulf of Mexico.
While the NHC has the region along the Texas coast in a 90 percent zone for tropical formation, most forecast models keep the system below hurricane strength.
The system has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Nicholas and is expected to bring heavy rain to parts of the Texas/Louisiana coastline starting Monday and lasting into the middle of the week. As of now, impacts on the ArkLaTex appear to be minimal with isolated areas of heavy rain mainly south of I-20.
