Signing

The early period for college signings kicked off Wednesday across the nation and the stars of Friday Football Fever were well represented.

See the list below for all of Wednesday's signees.

C.E. Byrd

Carson Bruno (DL) - LA Tech

Venzell Thompson (FB) - Air Force

Captain Shreve

Alex Auer (K) - Lamar

Green Oaks

Jaden Moore (LB) - Tulsa

Huntington

Erron Bean (SDE) - LA Tech

Logansport

Key'Savalyn Barnes (CB) - UL Lafayette

Marshall

Lyrik Rawls (S) - Oklahoma State

Northwood

Cameron Foster (OL) - McNeese State

Pleasant Grove

Landon Jackson (DL) - LSU

Marcus Burris (SDE) - Texas A&M

Nick Martin (OLB) - Oklahoma State

Texas High

Clayton Smith (WDE) - Oklahoma

Caleb Arnold (WR) - Lamar

