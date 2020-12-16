The early period for college signings kicked off Wednesday across the nation and the stars of Friday Football Fever were well represented.
See the list below for all of Wednesday's signees.
C.E. Byrd
Carson Bruno (DL) - LA Tech
Venzell Thompson (FB) - Air Force
Captain Shreve
Alex Auer (K) - Lamar
Green Oaks
Jaden Moore (LB) - Tulsa
Huntington
Erron Bean (SDE) - LA Tech
Logansport
Key'Savalyn Barnes (CB) - UL Lafayette
Marshall
Lyrik Rawls (S) - Oklahoma State
Northwood
Cameron Foster (OL) - McNeese State
Pleasant Grove
Landon Jackson (DL) - LSU
Marcus Burris (SDE) - Texas A&M
Nick Martin (OLB) - Oklahoma State
Texas High
Clayton Smith (WDE) - Oklahoma
Caleb Arnold (WR) - Lamar