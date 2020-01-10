MANSFIELD, La. -- The North DeSoto High School softball field is getting a new name.
The DeSoto Parish School Board Thursday night voted unanimously to dedicate the field in honor of recently retired long-time coach Lori McFerrin. A dedication ceremony will be held in February.
“What an unbelievable honor. The thought of having my name on a field where so many great athletes played is hard to put in words,” said Lori McFerren. “The success and longevity of the program is due completely to every Lady Griffin softball player, the love from my family, the top assistant coaches in the state, and unwavering support from DeSoto Schools. I am so honored and humbled to have coached Lady Griffins for 25 years. I will cherish the relationships with the girls and memories of our experiences for the rest of my life.”
During McFerren’s 25 years at the helm in Stonewall, her teams made nine state tournament appearances, winning three state championships in years 2015, 2016, 2017. The 2017 team was ranked 12th nationally.
“My daughter played on the three state championship teams and this is something very near and dear to my heart,” said Dr. Neil Henderson, a School Board member. “I appreciate the opportunity we have to make this happen.”
McFerren was the 2017 National Federation of State High Schools Association State of Louisiana Softball Coach of the Year and the South Sectional Coach of the Year for the southern states. She received numerous district and area Coach of the Year awards as well as a three-time State Coach of the Year award winner. Most recently, she was a 2019 NHSACA (National High School Athletic Coaches Association) Softball Coach of the Year Finalist.