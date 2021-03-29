DALLAS – Louisiana Tech outfielder Steele Netterville was named the Conference USA's Hitter of the Week on Monday afternoon following a terrific week at the plate for the Bulldogs.
Netterville slugged his way to his best week of the season so far, batting .368 with eight RBI, two doubles, two home runs and five runs scored in the No. 17 Bulldogs' 4-1 week. The Shreveport native's top day of the week came in Saturday's doubleheader at Southern Miss when the right fielder amassed five hits, six RBI, two home runs and three runs scored in the doubleheader split at Pete Taylor Park.
Netterville tallied three RBI in each game of the doubleheader, launching a critical two-run homer in LA Tech's win in game two with an absolute bomb over the Golden Eagle scoreboard in left field. The cleanup hitter's two-run shot doubled Tech's lead to 4-0 in the fifth as the Bulldogs cruised to a 4-0 shutout in Hattiesburg.
The Shreveport native followed up his fantastic Saturday performances with another clutch hit on Sunday, blasting his second double of the weekend to help LA Tech take a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning off usual Southern Miss closer Garrett Ramsey. Netterville finished the day with an RBI and a team-high two runs scored.
In total, Netterville tallied four extra-base hits, eight RBI and five runs scored over five games this past week. He recorded his first RBI of the week with a sacrifice fly in the first inning of Tuesday's win over ULM.
Netterville leads LA Tech and ranks third in Conference USA with 28 RBI. The senior's hot bat helped LA Tech finish off a 13-4 record in March and hand Southern Miss three home conference losses in a single series for the first time since April 9-11, 2010.
Louisiana Tech has had four different student-athletes earn C-USA weekly honors in 2021. Starting pitchers Jarret Whorff and Jonathan Fincher have earned C-USA Pitcher of the Week accolades, while Manny Garcia earned C-USA Hitter of the Week honors earlier this season.