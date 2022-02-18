FILE - Washington Redskins Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams walks the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. The inaugural Legacy Bowl in New Orleans is giving top football players from historically black colleges and universities a new level of exposure to pro scouts and executives. The Legacy Bowl is the brainchild of former NFL quarterbacks Doug Williams and James “Shack” Harris, who both played at Grambling. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes, File)