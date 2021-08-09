The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has opened a new office in DeSoto Parish for Child Welfare and Economic Stability services. The office is located at 104 Crosby St. in Mansfield.
DCFS will occupy the back portion of the building currently housing the DeSoto Parish Registrar of Voters.
“Rep. Larry Bagley brought this to us as a need for the community, and we’re so glad that he did and happy that it’s finally coming to fruition,” said DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters. “This office will allow us to work more closely with local officials and law enforcement and to better serve the families and children in that area. It had been a challenge to serve the community because of the distance to the nearest office.
The opening of the office was made possible through partnering with DeSoto Parish’s local officials who recognized the need for a DCFS office in the area.
Parish officials assisted in having the office renovated, the leasing of the office space and arranged for the agreement to share the space between DCFS and the registrar of voters.