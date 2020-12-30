NEW ORLEANS — Officials in the Big Easy are offering a unique way to ring in 2021.
According to WWL-TV, people can enjoy five different bands at five different bars, all from the comfort of their living rooms.
“It’s kind of always been in the back of our mind what it would be like to go to all of the venues in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve and experience them all,” Galactic bassist Robert Mecurio told WWL-TV. “But this way you could do that from the safety of your own home.”
The web event will feature new shows from the following bands:
- Galactic
- Rebirth Brass Band
- Dumpstaphunk
- Anders Osborne
- Samantha Fish
Special guests include Ani Di Franco, George Porter, Jr., Kermit Ruffins, and Big Sam and virtual audiences will enjoy music from bands like Chickie Wah Wah, D.B.A, the Howlin' Wolf, and the Maple Leaf.
Each venue will be presenting a new artist every hour to countdown the New Year in each time zone.
