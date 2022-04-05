METAIRIE, La. - New Orleans native and former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu was spotted entering the New Orleans Saints facility in Metairie on Tuesday morning, according to a photo making the rounds on social media.
Mathieu, who is widely considered one of the best available free agent prospects, was photographed in the parking lot at the Saints facility alongside the Saints' director of pro personnel Michael Parenton.
According to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there is "nothing imminent" between the Saints and Mathieu.
