NEW ORLEANS - Newman star quarterback Arch Manning announced Thursday morning via social media that he has committed to play football at Texas.
Texas and Georgia had long been considered Manning's top two potential destinations. Alabama and Florida have also continued to recruit the grandson of New Orleans Saints and Ole Miss legend Archie Manning. Arch is the son of Cooper, the nephew of Eli and Peyton.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have put plenty of effort into recruiting Manning, and it appears their work has paid off.
Assistant coaches AJ Milwee and Terry Joseph have been the primary Manning's primary recruiters to Texas, though high-profile recruits are often a full team effort.
