The NFL has fined quarterback Dak Prescott $25,000 for his post-game comments about the officials, according to NFL Media and reports.
The story is well documented by now: immediately following the Cowboys' 23-17 loss at AT&T Stadium, a group of fans appeared to be throwing trash at the officials after the clock ran out on the offense's attempted game-winning drive. With no timeouts left, Prescott had scrambled to the 49ers' 24-yard line in the final seconds, but the umpire accidentally bumped him in the back while trying to spot the ball for one last play, and time ran out.
When the media told Prescott about fans throwing trash, he said, "Credit to them."
Prescott apologized Tuesday for his comments, tweeting on his official account, "I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair."