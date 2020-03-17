With the NFL new year set to begin Wednesday, teams across the league are already reaching deals with free agents.
With Drew Brees resigning with the Saints, it didn't take Teddy Bridgewater long to find a new home. According to NFL.com, the Saints quarterback will stay in the division and join the Carolina Panthers. According to the report, the deal is said to be worth $63 million over three years. The Panthers are allowing fellow quarterback Cam Newton to seek a trade.
As for the Cowboys, their longest tenured player is head to Las Vegas. NFL.com is also reporting Jason Witten has reached a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. The contract is believed to be for one year. Witten joins fellow ex-Monday Night Football commentator John Gruden in the new home of the Raiders. He's fourth all-time in career NFL receptions.
The biggest news of the day came from Tom Brady. The six-time Super Bowl champion announced he was leaving New England Tuesday. According to multiple reports, Brady is expected to join Brees and Bridgewater in the NFC South as the leader of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.