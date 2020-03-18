Starting March 18, the NFL will offer complimentary access to NFL Game Pass, providing fans the opportunity to relive incredible NFL games and moments from seasons past.
A digital product available across multiple platforms and devices, NFL Game Pass offers an extensive library of football programming for fans. This includes access to past regular and postseason NFL games, previous seasons of award-winning NFL Films series such as Hard Knocks and A Football Life, and exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions with some of the league's star players and coaches.
NFL Game Pass will be offered free of charge until May 31 to fans within the U.S., and starting Thursday until July 31 to fans outside the U.S. and Canada* with the following features:
Game Replays
Replay games from 2009-2019 including full broadcast replays of games, commercial-free in HD (International – 2019 season only)
Includes Preseason (excluding 2009 season), playoff and Super Bowl matchups from the past 11 seasons (International - 2019 Season only)
Condensed 45-minute game replays
Access 'All-22' and 'High Endzone' angle footage with Coaches Film
Exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions
NFL players and coaches take Brian Baldinger and Ron Jaworski inside the film room to break down game-winning plays and technique
NFL Shows & Game Archives
2019 episodes of NFL RedZone (International Only*)
Previous seasons of NFL Originals such as Hard Knocks, Mic'd Up, & A Football Life
Live NFL Network (International Only*)
24/7 coverage of Free Agency, NFL Total Access and more
To sign up for their complimentary access to NFL Game Pass, fans just need to create an account on the web at NFL.com/GamePass, or via the NFL app across mobile and connected TV devices.
*NFL Game Pass International offer excludes Canada and China; NFL Network not offered live in Mexico