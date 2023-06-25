318

The first 318 Takeover Camp was a huge success at Independence Stadium.

The camp was put on by Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation and featured current and former NFL players from the Shreveport/Bossier area.

It was free to attend with kids getting a chance to meet and speak with some of the best players in the pros.

A list of the players in attendance follows.

1) Henry Black | Indianapolis Colts/Woodlawn

2) Morris Claiborne | Former NFL Player/Fair Park

3) Bennie Logan | Former NFL Player/Red River

4) Artayvious Lynn | XFL Player/Parkway

5) Terrace Marshall Jr. | Carolina Panthers/Parkway

6) Dak Prescott | Dallas Cowboys/Haughton

7) Robert Rochell | Los Angeles Rams/Fair Park

8) L’Jarius Sneed | Kansas City/Minden

9) Marquez Stevenson | Cleveland Browns/Northwood

10) Ar’Darius Washington | Baltimore Ravens/Evangel

11) Charcandrick West | Former NFL Player/North Webster

12) Devin White | Tampa Bay Buccaneers/North Webster

13) Tre’Davious White | Buffalo Bills/Green Oaks

14) Greedy Williams | Philadelphia Eagles/Calvary

15) Rodarius Williams | New York Giants/Calvary

16) Brandon Wilson | Cincinnati Bengals/Calvary

17) Donovan Wilson | Dallas Cowboys/Woodlawn

