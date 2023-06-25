The first 318 Takeover Camp was a huge success at Independence Stadium.
The camp was put on by Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation and featured current and former NFL players from the Shreveport/Bossier area.
It was free to attend with kids getting a chance to meet and speak with some of the best players in the pros.
A list of the players in attendance follows.
1) Henry Black | Indianapolis Colts/Woodlawn
2) Morris Claiborne | Former NFL Player/Fair Park
3) Bennie Logan | Former NFL Player/Red River
4) Artayvious Lynn | XFL Player/Parkway
5) Terrace Marshall Jr. | Carolina Panthers/Parkway
6) Dak Prescott | Dallas Cowboys/Haughton
7) Robert Rochell | Los Angeles Rams/Fair Park
8) L’Jarius Sneed | Kansas City/Minden
9) Marquez Stevenson | Cleveland Browns/Northwood
10) Ar’Darius Washington | Baltimore Ravens/Evangel
11) Charcandrick West | Former NFL Player/North Webster
12) Devin White | Tampa Bay Buccaneers/North Webster
13) Tre’Davious White | Buffalo Bills/Green Oaks
14) Greedy Williams | Philadelphia Eagles/Calvary
15) Rodarius Williams | New York Giants/Calvary
16) Brandon Wilson | Cincinnati Bengals/Calvary
17) Donovan Wilson | Dallas Cowboys/Woodlawn