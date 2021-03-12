Ark

Louisiana Tech head coach Lane Burroughs is committed to bringing the Bulldog program to elite status and his team took a small step toward that Friday night.

Battling the top-ranked team in the country Friday night, the Diamond Dogs took a 7-4 lead in the 7th.  That was until a furious Arkansas rally tied the game at 7 and sent it to extra innings.  In the top of the 10th Jalen Battles his a two run homer to left field to give Arkansas their 15th-straight win.

The two teams will do battle again Saturday at 2pm.

