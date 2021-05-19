RUSTON, La. – Fresh off clinching the C-USA's West Division on Sunday, No. 14 Louisiana Tech will host Old Dominion for a pair of games leading up to the Conference USA Tournament next week (May 26-30). Both games will not count toward conference standings.
The Bulldogs will play their first Thursday night game since a matchup on April 1 against UAB, which is when the Bulldogs run ruled the Blazers in a dominant 16-1 victory at the Love Shack. This week's series will conclude with a game on Friday night, the final regular season matchup for LA Tech in 2021.
First pitch for both games is set for 6 p.m. Both contests will stream live on CUSA.tv.
Series Information
Game Times (Thursday & Friday): 6 p.m. | 6 p.m.
Location: J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park
Live Video Stream: CUSA.tv
Radio/Streamed Radio Broadcast: KNBB 97.7 FM | latechsports.com
Projected Starting Pitchers (Thursday & Friday)
LA Tech: Jonathan Fincher (LHP), TBA
Fincher: 7-1, 2.58 ERA, 80.1 IP, 72 K, 19 BB
TBA:
Old Dominion: Tommy Gertner (LHP), TBA
Gertner: 2-1, 4.34 ERA, 45.2 IP, 46 K, 18 BB
TBA:
About the No. 14 Diamond Dogs:
With a Southern Miss loss at Florida Atlantic earlier on Sunday afternoon, the Bulldogs knew in the middle of Sunday's game against UTSA that they would have a chance to clinch the Conference USA West Division title. After falling behind 7-5 in the top of the fifth, LA Tech's offense flipped a switch, scoring 12 runs over the next three innings to clinch the series win and the division title in run-rule fashion.
All nine Bulldog starters recorded a base hit, marking the first time since Tech's season opener where all nine of its batters in the starting lineup recorded at least one hit. Senior Hunter Wells smacked a two-run homer and a two-RBI double to power the Bulldogs to victory. Wells' final swing of the game resulted in his slicing two-run double, pushing the final score to 17-7. The victory marked LA Tech's first division title since 1992.
After dropping the series opener to the Roadrunners, LA Tech swept its first home doubleheader of the season on Saturday behind a dominant pitching performance from starting pitcher Ryan Jennings and late-game heroics from centerfielder Parker Bates. Jennings allowed just one run and three hits over seven innings to post his third complete game of the season in game one.
In game two, Bates crushed a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth to secure the doubleheader sweep. With runners on first and second and nobody out, the senior slugged a towering home run to right field for Tech's second walk-off homer of the 2021 season. First baseman Manny Garcia tallied the first walk-off homer of the season with a two-run shot in a 7-6 victory over Southern Miss on April 18.
At the end of the 2021 conference season, multiple Diamond Dogs top the conference in statistical categories. Wells tops the conference in batting average (.369) and total hits (76) while ranking tied for fourth in runs scored (49) and tied for sixth in doubles (15). Leadoff batter Taylor Young topped the conference and ranks second nationally with 65 runs scored, which is five more than the next closest player in the C-USA.
In conference play, the top three hitters in terms of batting average are all Bulldogs. Bates (.406), Wells (.400) and outfielder Cole McConnell (.398) sit atop the conference in batting average in C-USA play. Bates also led the league in on-base percentage (.523) during conference play.
Defensively, Young and Bates finished the conference season with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. Young is the only Conference USA infielder with a perfect fielding percentage this season. The second baseman has helped turn 25 double plays and has tallied 117 assists.
LA Tech holds a 9-9 record against ODU, winning four straight games from 2017 to 2018. The Bulldogs swept the Monarchs in a three-game home series back in 2018, outscoring Old Dominion 25-13 in the series. Old Dominion, however, won the most recent matchup with a 7-3 win in Norfolk, Virginia, in 2019.
Following their games against the Monarchs, the Bulldogs will open the 2021 Conference USA Tournament against UTSA on May 26. First pitch for next Wednesday's matchup is scheduled for 4 p.m. LA Tech and J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park will play host to the C-USA Tournament for the first time in program history.
Scouting Old Dominion:
Old Dominion (36-14, 22-10) has put together an excellent season, finishing second in the C-USA's East Division and securing the No. 4 spot in the Conference USA Tournament beginning next week. The Monarchs also rank No. 16 in the NCAA's latest RPI rankings, the top mark in the C-USA.
ODU notched five wins over ranked opponents this season, splitting its eight games with Charlotte after earning a road victory at then-No. 17 East Carolina in 12 innings on March 3. The Monarchs dropped just one conference series this season and won their first four C-USA series to open their conference slate.
The Monarchs rank first in the C-USA and second nationally with 86 home runs. Power hitter Kyle Battle leads the conference with 17 home runs, a .743 slugging percentage and 47 walks. Old Dominion has three hitters – Battle, Carter Trice and Andy Garriola – who have blasted 11 or more home runs this season. As a team, ODU ranks first in conference in slugging percentage (.545), on-base percentage (.405), runs scored (400) and RBI (376).
On the mound, starters Ryne Moore and Hunter Gregory pace the Monarchs with seven pitching victories. Closer Noah Dean has tallied a team-high seven saves. Gregory leads ODU's pitching staff with 76 strikeouts. ODU ranks third in conference with a 4.27 ERA as a pitching staff.
Head coach Chris Finwood has amassed a 279-234 record in 10 seasons in Norfolk. He has led the Monarchs to 32 wins or more in four of the past five full seasons as ODU's head coach.
After its pair of games against the Bulldogs, the Monarchs will open the C-USA Tournament next week with a 9 a.m. first pitch at the Love Shack. ODU, the No. 4 seed, will face Florida Atlantic, the No. 5 seed, in the first game of the tournament next Wednesday.