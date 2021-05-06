RUSTON, La. – No. 14 Louisiana Tech will continue its longest road trip of the 2021 season, heading to Miami for a four-game series at FIU.
Friday-Sunday's series will mark the seventh of eight four-game conference series in 2021. All Conference USA series this season will consist of four games, one nine-inning game on Friday, two seven-inning games on Saturday and one final nine-inning game on Sunday.
Game times for the conference series at FIU Baseball Stadium are 6 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Saturday's first contest of the doubleheader will begin at 1 p.m. with the second game being played around 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
All four games will stream live on CUSA.tv. All times listed above and below are in Central Daylight Time.
Series Information
Game Times (Friday-Sunday): 6 p.m. | 1 p.m. & then Game 2 | 11 a.m. [All times listed are CDT]
Location: FIU Baseball Stadium (Miami)
Live Video Stream: CUSA.tv
Radio/Streamed Radio Broadcast: KNBB 97.7 FM (Friday-Sunday) | latechsports.com (Friday-Sunday)
Projected Starting Pitchers (Friday-Sunday)
LA Tech: Jonathan Fincher (LHP), Ryan Jennings (RHP), Cade Gibson (LHP), Jarret Whorff (RHP)
Fincher: 7-0, 2.02 ERA, 71.1 IP, 64 K, 16 BB
Jennings (1): 4-3, 4.40 ERA, 57.1 IP, 56 K, 15 BB
Gibson (2): 3-3, 5.48 ERA, 47.2 IP, 45 K, 12 BB
Whorff: 8-1, 3.15 ERA, 65.2 IP, 57 K, 23 BB
FIU: Garrett Rukes (LHP), Tyler Myrick (RHP), Steven Casey (RHP), TBA
Rukes: 3-5, 4.63 ERA, 46.2 IP, 40 K, 21 BB
Myrick (1): 6-3, 5.46 ERA, 57.2 IP, 58 K, 23 BB
Casey (2): 3-2, 3.74 ERA, 33.2 IP, 28 K, 14 BB
TBA:
About the No. 14 Diamond Dogs:
After recording their second Conference USA road sweep in a row, the Diamond Dogs moved up to No. 14 in D1Baseball's, USA Today Sports' and the NCBWA's weekly poll released on Monday. LA Tech also checked in at No. 18 in Baseball America's poll and jumped back into the top 25 in Collegiate Baseball's poll at No. 19.
LA Tech's pitching staff limited Middle Tennessee to just five runs over the final 23 innings of the series, shutting out the Blue Raiders in game one of Saturday's doubleheader before allowing just one run over nine innings in Sunday's series finale. LA Tech starters Jonathan Fincher, Ryan Jennings and Jarret Whorff all earned another pitching victory across their three strong starts.
After scoring just two runs in its series finale loss to Marshall on April 25, the Bulldogs' offense struck quickly in Friday night's game in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Three runs in the first, two runs in the second and a single run in the third helped LA Tech hold a 6-3 lead over Middle Tennessee through the first three innings. Seven Bulldog batters recorded multi-hit performances, including leadoff hitter Taylor Young, who went 3-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored in the 9-7 victory.
Right-hander Ryan Jennings tossed his second complete-game shutout of the season in a 1-0 victory in game one of Saturday's doubleheader. Jennings allowed just five hits and one walk over seven innings in the dominant performance. Right fielder Philip Matulia provided the offense with a solo home run in the third inning, his six round-tripper of the season.
A solo home run from Young in the top of the seventh broke a 4-4 tie in game two of the doubleheader. Young's solo shot came off Middle Tennessee bullpen ace David Zoz, who entered Saturday with a 6-0 record, 1.41 ERA and five saves. Right-handed reliever Landon Tomkins then recorded the final three outs in the bottom half to seal the victory.
On Sunday, the Bulldogs scored three runs in the top of the first and never looked back, polishing off a four-game sweep of the Blue Raiders with a 6-1 win. LA Tech not only notched its program-best 10th straight road victory, but it also moved to 10-0 in its past 10 games with Whorff on the mound.
LA Tech ranks first in the nation with eight shutouts in 2021. The Bulldogs' .305 team batting average ranks 12th in the nation, while their 90 combined doubles ranks tied for sixth in the country. Young's 52 runs scored is tied for second in the nation, crossing home plate 52 times in just 43 games.
Fincher, Tech's Friday night ace, tops Conference USA in innings pitched (71.1), opposing batting average (.183) and ERA (2.02). The left-hander's three complete games also is tied for 14th nationally.
In April, four Bulldogs batted over .380 – Hunter Wells (.431), Taylor Young (.404), Manny Garcia (.403) and Parker Bates (.383). Young also extended his reached-base streak to 25 games on Sunday with a single in the sixth inning. Young, Bates and Wells have all recorded reached-base streaks of 20 games or more this season.
FIU leads the all-time series 17-14, but the Diamond Dogs have won seven of the past 10 matchups. LA Tech reeled off five straight wins between 2018 and 2019, earning series victories over the Panthers in both of those respective seasons.
Scouting FIU:
FIU just finished a stretch with eight straight games against its travel partner and in-state rival, Florida Atlantic. The Panthers went 2-6 over the eight-game stretch, winning one game on the road in Boca Raton before taking game two of this past weekend's home series 6-1.
The Panthers have victories over Old Dominion, Wichita State, Florida Atlantic and Coastal Carolina, all of which rank inside the top 100 of the most recent NCAA RPI rankings. FIU took both of its games against the Shockers in March, outscoring Wichita State 20-4 between the pair of contests.
Freshman first baseman Adrian Figueroa has started all 44 games for the Panthers in 2021, leading FIU with a .335 batting average, 53 hits and 12 doubles. Power hitter Justin Farmer leads the team with eight home runs, 74 total bases and a .521 slugging percentage.
Closer Angel Tiburcio leads the Panthers with four saves, while starting pitcher Tyler Myrick paces FIU with six pitching victories. Myrick also leads the Panthers with 58 strikeouts.
Head coach Mervyl Melendez holds a 91-95 record in his fourth year at FIU. Melendez, a 1996 graduate of Bethune-Cookman, has a 628-532 record across his 21-year coaching career. FIU's head coach is 43-49 in Conference USA play.