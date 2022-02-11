South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson (3) shoots as LSU guard Alexis Morris (45) and guard Khayla Pointer (3) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
LSU never trailed and built a 20-point lead midway through the third quarter. Georgia cut the deficit to 10 early in the fourth before Que Morrison and Reigan Richardson each made a 3-pointer, sparking a 12-2 Bulldog surge that tied it at 62 with 2:25 remaining. The Tigers made 9 of 10 from the line to pull it out after a miss put Georgia in a hole.
Pointer and Morris shot 25 of 30 from the free-throw line, where the Tigers were 27 of 34 to Georgia's 10 of 13. Jailin Cherry added 18 points on 9-of-19 shooting for LSU (20-4, 8-3 Southeastern Conference).
Richardson scored 15 of her career-high 17 points in the second half to lead Georgia (17-6, 6-5), which shot 23% (7 of 30) in the first half but 56% (18 of 32), including six 3-pointers, in the second.
LSU had a double-digit advantage by the end of the first quarter and led 37-21 at the break. Morris scored 13 points, with three 3-pointers, and Cherry added 10 points.