LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) pulls in the ball and prepares to run behind his blockers, LSU offensive lineman Liam Shanahan (56) and LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus (76) during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium Saturday Sept. 25, 2021, in Starkville, La. LSU won 28-25. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)