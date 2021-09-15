LONDON, England -- Rivals, North and South Korea, have test-launched ballistic missiles hours apart from each other in a display of military assets that came amid a hesitant diplomatic push to strip North Korea of its nuclear program.
South Korea's presidential office said it conducted its first underwater-launched ballistic missile test on Wednesday afternoon. The statement said the weapon is expected to help South Korea deter potential external threats.
The test followed two short-range North Korean ballistic missile launches. On Monday, North Korea said it fired a newly developed cruise missile in its first weapons test in six months.
Experts say the North Korean launches show it's pressing ahead with its arms build-up plans while trying to apply pressure on the United States to resume stalled nuclear talks.