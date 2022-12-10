North DeSoto's magical season ended in the school's first state runner-up finish in the Division II Non-Select Final in New Orleans.
The Griffins held a 19-7 third quarter lead over Lutcher after a Marques Hampton touchdown run.
The Bulldogs closed the gap to 19-14 with a touchdown run from D'Wayne Winnfield. A 4th quarter fumble by North DeSoto led to a Lutcher touchdown to give them their first lead of the day followed by Luke Delafield's 4th interception of the game. Tylin Johnson cashed in on the turnover with a touchdown reception to make it 28-19.
Delafield threw a late touchdown to Landon Falls to pull to within 3, but the final score was 28-25.
Lutcher is the Division II Non-Select State Champions.