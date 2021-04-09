NATCHITOCHES, La. - Northwestern State University is lighting the columns blue in honor of Autism Awareness Month.
The columns will be light from April 9-11.
The lighting takes place in conjunction with the Walk On Wheels 4 Autism event. The Voices 4 Autism Parent Support Group is hosting the event.
On Saturday, April 10, participants are invited to decorate their cars in honor of Autism Awareness. Registration will be from 7 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. in the City Park parking lot. Lineup for the parade will be at 9:30 a.m.
There is a $25 registration fee per vehicle.
Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
To learn more, or to get your registration form:
Email Lele Harvey- President/Cofounder of Voices 4 Autism Parent Support Group
Call (318) 529-0638