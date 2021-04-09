Autism Awareness Month

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Northwestern State University is lighting the columns blue in honor of Autism Awareness Month. 

The columns will be light from April 9-11. 

The lighting takes place in conjunction with the Walk On Wheels 4 Autism event. The Voices 4 Autism Parent Support Group is hosting the event. 

On Saturday, April 10, participants are invited to decorate their cars in honor of Autism Awareness. Registration will be from 7 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. in the City Park parking lot. Lineup for the parade will be at 9:30 a.m.

There is a $25 registration fee per vehicle. 

Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. 

To learn more, or to get your registration form:

Email Lele Harvey- President/Cofounder of Voices 4 Autism Parent Support Group

lelaharvey531961@yahoo.com

Call (318) 529-0638

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments