While an 0-5 start isn't what Northwestern State wanted in this spring season, the Demons continue to show reasons to be excited for the Fall. That includes last week's game against Sam Houston when an early turnover put NSU in a hole to one of the best teams in the FCS.
"It's 7-0, combined with all the things we talked about leading up to the game. What could have happened right there? I tell you what happened, this football team continued to show fight, continued to play for each other, and gave ourselves a chance right there at the end of the game. The scoreboard is still disappointing, but we continue to have that same type of mindset. The scoreboard is going to switch."
Thanks to a stellar performance by the Purple Swarm defense and a 400 yard game form quarterback Bryce Rivers in his first start, the Demons were just an onside kick away from having a real chance at an upset. Even still, head coach Brad Laird knows moral victories can only take a team so far, ""We still have got to continue to work offensively to put it all together. There were some times there where you'd like to get the running game going to be able to control the clock, control field position. A lot to build off of and a lot momentum moving forward. We've just got to be more consistent in what we're trying to do offensively."
Up next for NSU, the spring finale at Incarnate Word and one last chance for the Demons to take the field as a team, "You go back to that August day whenever we found out that we weren't going to be able to compete in the fall wondering when we would play again. Now we've had the opportunity with five that we have played and we've got to opportunity for one more. We want to prepare ourselves to be the best football team we can be Saturday night, then I think we'll go back and reflect on here's where we are, here's what we gained, and here's what we'll be moving forward."
The Demons will close the Spring season at UIW Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:00.