SAN ANTONIO -- Northwestern State placekicker Eddie Godina's 32-yard field goal as the clock expired gave NSU their first win of the spring season as they beat No. 19 Incarnate Word, 49-47.
The game featured multiple lead changes with plenty of offense as the Demons and the Cardinals combined for 1,334 yards.
NSU QB Bryce Rivers threw for 477 yards and three touchdowns on 34 of 61 passing.
Javon Antonio led the Demons receivers with 11 catches for 192 yards and two scores.
Scooter Adams paced the NSU running backs with 208 yards and three touchdowns.
NSU ends their spring season with an 1-5 record while UIW falls to 3-2.
