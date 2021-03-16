After a second heartbreaking loss to start the spring football season, NSU head coach Brad Laird says his team has learned a simple lesson.
"The inches in this game, the seconds in this game matter."
That's the message echoing through the halls of Turpin Stadium this week following NSU's loss at Southeastern. The Lions blocked three field goals last Saturday, with the final setting up a last second chip shot of their own to seal the deal, "Those are some things that we've got to get corrected because our guys are playing hard, we're playing physical. They want that check on the other side of that column and they deserve it."
Much like week one, the dynamic duo of Scooter Adams and Aubrey Scott set the pace for the Demons with big runs, timely catches, and a few things you won't see on the stat sheet, "That's when you talk about an all around back that's doing everything for the team. The stats, the touchdowns, the big plays, they're going to happen, but it's those little things that's going to make this football team continue to improve and get better as we move forward."
"Every day after practice we get together, we study film, we talk about what we see at practice, the fronts and all that stuff. The O-line, we're all together. We bond just like that, it's crazy," said Adams.
Up next for the Demons, their 70th meeting with McNeese State and another chance to put a check in that win column, "Those types of games, those inches, those seconds, those missed opportunities will come back. We continue to put ourselves in that position and we're going to make those plays. We're going to take advantage of those opportunities."
NSU will host the Cowboys Saturday at 4pm.