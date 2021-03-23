The Northwestern State football team has had a similar discussion after each of it's three losses on the season, how to cash in on missed opportunities.
Last Saturday against McNeese State, the Demons missed a field goal on their opening drive and had another field goal attempt blocked. Head coach Brad Laird starts there when evaluating his team's performance, "I think the way we started that football game, drive it right down the field, miss a 26 yard field goal. Those opportunities that we talked about. Force a punt defensively and then go 91 yards offensively, that's who we need to be. I think as you look back on the film is being consistent in being able to do those things."
While unable to score on most of their chances, the Demon passing game finally showed some life. Kaleb Fletcher completed his first 11 throws of the game against McNeese with the team racking up 361 yards through the air. On the flipside, the dynamic rushing attack that paced the offense through weeks one and two could only muster 33 yards, "We've got to be able to run the football. That's something that we gave a huge credit to the O-line and running backs through the first two weeks and we were not able to do that Saturday. Moving forward, we have to be able to do that. To compliment what we were able to do throwing the football, we've got to be able to run the football."
NSU now prepares for another road trip and a game that was supposed to be this year's season opener at Lamar. Coach Laird and his staff weren't sure exactly what to expect from the Cardinals when they scouted them more than a month ago, but hope to paint a clearer picture with four games now on tape, "As far as preparation, not only schematically and personnel wise, as we go into this week. You have that part of it that we were kind of guessing on, I guess you could say, in week one."
Fletcher, who was one of three Demon quarterbacks to play Saturday, says they expect a different Lamar team than they would have seen in week one, "They're a different team. They've made some adjustments, they've kind of figured out what they are good at and what they like to do. They're not the same team that they would have been in the season opener, definitely not. But we've watched them, prepared for them, and prepared for the new wrinkles that they have defensively."
The Demons will play at Lamar Saturday at 3pm.