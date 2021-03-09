After the longest game day drought in program history, Northwestern State used a familiar mantra to nearly upset the 7th ranked team in the country.
"The message to the guys yesterday was, just keep fighting," said head coach Brad Laird.
After Saturday's 31-24 loss to 7th ranked Nicholls State the Demons are focusing on the positives as they head into week two, "The emotions was where they needed to be, the energy was where it needed to be, everybody was hype. I know we fell short, but if that's how we're going to come out every game, I love this team," said linebacker JaQuay Pough.
"At the end of the day the scoreboard wasn't what we wanted. That's what we talked about, whenever you set that ball on the tee and you go kick it off, it's to win the football game," added Laird.
And there were plenty of positives to take away from game one, especially from the running back room. North DeSoto's Aubrey Scott and Scooter Adams combined for more than 200 yards on the ground against the Colonels, providing the Demons with a solid foundation moving forward, "That's the product of our work right there and that's something special. Just having those guys back there, we working for them, they working for us, it's a good relationship and I think it's going to be something special this year," explained offensive lineman Kenny Sheldon.
Up next for the Demons, their first road trip of the year at Southeastern and a chance for Laird to finally break down some game film, "To have that game one where you go through the gameday process, not just the 60 minute game, from when they wake up to when that buzzer says 00:00. To have that one under our belt, continue to make corrections of the things that we did to move forward, we'll continue to get better week to week."
The Demons will take on Southeastern Saturday night at 6.