Through their first three losses of the Spring season Northwestern State got the start it wanted, just not the finish.
Saturday against Lamar, it was the exact opposite with three first half interceptions and a blocked punt putting the demons in a 21 point hole at halftime, "We have been good through three games as far as protecting the football. We've been fortunate in a couple to be able to get some balls back and that sort of catches up with you. I think that's what you saw in the first half the other night," said head coach Brad Laird.
Despite those early mistakes, the Demons still had a chance to win the game, closing the gap to eight points before time expired, "These guys continued to fight. They fought for 60, they fought for each other, gave ourselves a chance at the end, we just dug ourselves too big of a hole."
After rushing for just over 30 yards in their previous game, Scooter Adams became the first Demon in five years to rush for over 200 Saturday as the Demons continue to show flashes of the team they hope to be once the fall season rolls around, "We've got to put it all together for 60 minutes. Not only being able to run the football, but we've got to make those crucial throws throughout the football game."
The Demons have a short turnaround ahead of their final home game of the Spring. They'll face Sam Houston State Thursday night at 6.