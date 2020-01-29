SHREVEPORT, La – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport hosted a job fair specifically for nurses on Wednesday evening. Hospital officials say the event was in response to the shortage of nurses in the city. It was a chance for registered and licensed nurses to apply for a job and interview on the spot. There was a constant flow of nurses and future nurses who arrived before the start time of 5 p.m. Ochsner administrators say there were 115 applicants who showed up to the job fair.
According to the North Louisiana Economic Partnership, the LSU Health Sciences Center is the third largest employer for Caddo Parish. There are more than six thousand employees. But the shortage in the nursing field is a concern to Ochsner officials. Supervisor of Professional Development, Byron Hapgood, spoke with KTBS about the shortage.
“There is definitely a shortage in nursing. No doubt about it. Our system may have as many as 200-300 spots at a time for skilled nurses.” Hapgood said.
Officials also said there is an aging nursing practitioner population who will retire within the next few years. So, Ochsner is making an attempt to be proactive in the recruitment process before the shortage becomes even more pronounced. The job fair was on the initiatives Ochsner has put in to place.