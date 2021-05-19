Williamsburg, KY - #2 seed LSU Shreveport plated four runs in the seventh and seven runs in eighth inning to overcome an early 5-0 deficit and defeat #3 Reinhardt 15-6 in the elimination bracket on the NAIA Opening Round Williamsburg Bracket. With the win the Pilots (42-14) advance to the championship game against Point Park at 3:30 p.m.
Reinhardt is eliminated from the tournament and close out the season with a 34-21 record.
Reinhardt opened the game with a hit-by-pitch and walk, which was followed by Albert Mora reaching on an error to load the bases. Andres Ugarte followed with a hit-by-pitch to score the first run of the game. Nick Sanders came around to score on a passed ball before Devin Symlar reach safely on a wild throw scoring Mora extending the lead to 3-0. A balk plated another run for the Eagles, while a Jarrett Durney sacrifice bunt plated Symlar to give Reinhardt a 5-0 lead after the top of the first.
LSU Shreveport responded in the bottom of the inning as Payton Robertson blasted a leadoff homer to left to cut the deficit to 5-1.
The Pilots cut into their deficit in the second inning as Taylor Fajardo notched a one-out single to right-center. Josh Wunnenberg followed with a two-run blast to center field to cut the score to 5-3.
After a pair of scoreless innings, Mora doubled to left to lead off the top of the fifth inning. Ugarte followed with an RBI double of his own extending Reinhardt's lead to 6-3.
In the bottom of the fifth, Robertson drew a walk to opening the inning and advanced to second on a groundout. Two batters later, Carlos Pineyro drilled an RBI single to center plating Robertson to cut the score 6-4.
The score remained that way until the bottom of the seventh as Chase Spatafora sent a leadoff double to left field. After a walk to Robertson, Kody Kolb notched an RBI single scoring Spatafora to bring the Pilots within one. A hit-by-pitch loaded the bases, before Ryne Ray drew a walk on a five pitches to even the score at 6-6. Two batters later, Wunnenberg hit an infield single, which scored two runs and gave the Pilots their first lead of the game at 8-6.
In the eighth, Owen Napieralski notched a pinch hit double to lead off. An infield single followed by Kolb notching an RBI single extending LSU Shreveport's lead to 9-6. Carlos Pineyro walked to load the bases, before Ray reached on an RBI hit-by-pitch. Fajardo followed by smashing a ground slam to leftfield giving the Pilots a 14-6 lead. Two batters later, pinch hitter Josiah Ortiz drilled an RBI single to left extending LSU Shreveport's lead to 15-6.
Sisk led off the top of ninth with a single, however, the Eagles couldn't bring him home for the 15-6 final.
Trent Shoulders earned the win to improve to 6-1 on the season. Hit pitched 6.2 innings of relief scattering three hits and one run. Robertson went 3-3 with an RBI and four runs scored, while Fajardo finished 3-5 with four RBI's.
Ugarte led the way for the Eagles going 1-3 with a pair of runs batted in. Ethan Foley was credited with the loss after going 5.0 innings scattering five runs and five hits.
GAME TWO
Williamsburg, KY – LSU Shreveport forced the if-necessary game against Point Park, winning 8-1. Big hits including a trio of homers were the answer the Pilots needed to hand the Pioneers their first loss of the Williamsburg Bracket.
The final game of the Opening Round will be played Thursday, May 20 at 12 PM eastern.
LSU Shreveport opened the floodgates in the fourth inning to secure the win. Austin McNicholas tagged a lead-off homer over left field for the go-ahead run, 2-1. The long ball follows a pair of doubles and triples for him yesterday against Point Park. This time around, the shortstop went 3-3 at the plate with a pair of runs scored.
Starting pitcher for the Pioneers Nick Beardsley struggled late in his second appearance of the Opening Round bracket. Back-to-back walks put runners on for Taylor Fajardo; he tallied his third long ball of the week to take a four-run lead for the Pilots.
An inning later, two singles and a hit-by-pitch quickly loaded the bases for the Pilots. Carlos Pineyro nearly cleared the bases with his stand-up double to left. A sacrifice fly moved the score 8-1 in favor of the Pilots.
The score held at 1-1 until the fourth inning breakout. Ed Pfluger slashed a one-out homer straight over center for the early lead and only run for Point Park. Shortly after, the Pilots' Payton Robertson led off with a left-field shot to even the score line, his third long ball of the Williamsburg Bracket.
Pitcher Alex Bookman and LSU Shreveport were able to escape a fourth inning jam. A trio of hits made it appear Point Park had something brewing to take back the lead despite a pair of outs. A strikeout by Bookman ended the side to carry momentum into the Pilots' bats. The righty capped his seven-inning outing with three batters dropped on strikes.
Through the early going, pitchers Bookman and Beardsley were dealing, seeing no more than four batters per inning.
Pilots again loaded up the bases in the seventh but could not push anything through. On the other side, a double-play ended the biggest threat the Pioneers could manage.
Story courtesy of University of the Cumberlands.
Up Next: Winner-Take-All Championship Game - Point Park University - 11am