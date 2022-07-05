North Caddo wideout Omarion Miller says he'll play his college ball at Nebraska.
The four-star wide receiver made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday.
GBR Nation I’m home 🌽 @daboot02 @coach_frost @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/d50B67phuW— Omarion “O” Miller ✞ (@omarionmiller19) July 5, 2022
Miller, who is entering his senior season for the Titans, decommitted from LSU at the end of May. After one visit to Lincoln, his mind was made up.
Miller will join former Green Oaks wide receiver De'Coldest Crawford with the Corn Huskers.
In other recruiting news LSU did pick up a big commitment Tuesday from Jonesboro-Hodge lineback Xavier Atkins. Atkins is heading into his sophomore season and is a three-star recruit according to 24/7 Sports.