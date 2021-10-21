Orgeron begins LSU exit with SEC visit to No. 12 Mississippi

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is escorted onto the field after LSU's 49-42 win over Florida in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU and coach Orgeron have agreed to part ways after this season, according to multiple media reports Sunday, Oct. 17, 21 months after he led the Tigers to a national championship with what is considered one of the greatest teams in college football history.