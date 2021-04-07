Spring Practice continues this week down in Baton Rouge as Ed Orgeron continues to evaluate his new team and coaching staff.
Coach O says the quarterback competition is still up in the air, with first team reps being split evenly between the QBs.
Orgeron was also asked about a player that has not hit the field in the Purple and Gold yet, Pleasant Grove's Landon Jackson. The 4-star defensive end is still recovering from a leg injury that ended his senior year of high school. Orgeron says the former Hawk still has a long road ahead, but is eager to see what he can do when healthy, "Landon Jackson had a pretty good break and it's going to take him a while. But, boy, I tell you what he's a big, good looking joker, man. I can't want to see him. He's a great young man, works hard, never misses a class. He's a great young man. Can't wait to see him."
LSU's Spring Game is set for April 17.