BATON ROUGE, La. - Ed Orgeron held his first news conference since the beginning of preseason practice Thursday night. LSU’s coach updated the status of a few players out with injuries, the team’s COVID-19 vaccination numbers and the idea of cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. getting a crack at offense, among other topics. Read the highlights below.
Logan breaks foot
LSU senior defensive lineman Glen Logan re-injured his foot this week and will miss an unspecified amount of time as he heals, Orgeron said Thursday night.
Logan, one of the anchors of LSU's defensive line, suffered "a little break in his foot," Orgeron said. Logan had worn a gold, non-contact jersey during preseason practice. He wasn't present Tuesday, the last time LSU held a viewing period.
"It's going to take a little while to heal," Orgeron said. "We'll get him sometime this season."
With an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic, Logan returned for his sixth season this year. He has been an integral part of the defensive line since 2018.
In the past three years, Logan played in 33 games. He has 100 career tackles, 8 1/2 tackles for loss and six sacks, making him one of the most experienced players on the team.
Logan first played defensive end when LSU used a 3-4 scheme earlier in his career. The Tigers shifted to a 4-3 look last season, one it has maintained under new coordinator Daronte Jones, and Logan moved to defensive tackle within the four-man front.
Until Logan returns, LSU will lean on its depth along the interior of the defensive line, which remains one of the team's deepest positions.
The Tigers have senior Neil Farrell Jr., sophomore Joseph Evans, sophomore Jaquelin Roy, redshirt freshman Jacobian Guillory, freshman Maason Smith and freshman Bryce Langston all in the mix for playing time.
Another player vaccinated
“We're close,” Orgeron said. “I think we're down to one, and he may have gotten vaccinated.”
Last week, LSU only had two players who hadn’t gotten vaccinated, athletic director Scott Woodward said. Every coach, athletic trainer and equipment manager was already fully vaccinated.
Orgeron said some players had “reservations'' about receiving the vaccination, but they changed their mind after talking to experts. He believed the team will soon reach 100% vaccination.
“Only one guy hasn’t gotten vaccinated,” Orgeron said. “I think he will get vaccinated.”
Vaccinated people within the Southeastern Conference don’t have to undergo regular testing, quarantine after an exposure to someone with COVID-19 and can stop wearing masks, though LSU must wear masks inside because of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ recent mandate supersedes SEC protocols.
Having so many players vaccinated may also help LSU complete every game. Unlike the 2020 season, when the SEC added open dates knowing it may have to move games, the league won’t alter schedules this fall for coronavirus outbreaks that leave teams without enough players.
The conference will require a minimum of 53 available players every week, as it did during the 2020 season.
“Nobody was forced to do it,” Orgeron said. “There was some reservations with some guys. They spoke to some people. But again, the situation is it's best for the team if you are vaccinated.”
Stingley on offense? Maybe when healthy
Ever since Derek Stingley Jr. arrived at LSU, the idea of playing offense and defense has swirled around the All-American cornerback. Stingley has remarkable athleticism that may allow him to play on both sides of the ball, but his family and LSU agreed to wait.
Now in his junior year, Stingley may get the chance.
Orgeron said LSU was going to give Stingley some offensive reps the day he suffered a “minor injury” that recently kept him out of practice. Stingley should return early next week. When he does, Orgeron said the team will consider trying him on the offensive side.
“I talked to (offensive coordinator Jake Peetz) and Derek about the type of plays we’re going to run,” Orgeron said. “We’re going to see where we are next week. I don’t know if he’s going to be full speed next week.
“Obviously, I’m not going to play him both ways if he’s not full speed. We have to play that by ear.”
Two players return Monday
Running back Tyrion Davis-Price and right guard Chasen Hines are expected to return to practice next Monday, Orgeron said. Neither player was seen during the open portion of practice Tuesday and have missed time for unspecified reasons. Orgeron said earlier this week Davis-Price had a “regular camp injury.”