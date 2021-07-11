SHREVEPORT, La. - One man is in the hospital after officers say alcohol may have been a factor in an overnight crash.
Just after 1:30 a.m. officers responded to a reported crash after a Chevy Cobalt hit a guard rail while traveling south on Highway 71 at the North Market Street overpass.
After hitting the guard rail the car went into the ditch and rescue teams had to use the jaws of life to get the driver out through the passenger side.
He was sent to Ochsner LSU with non-life threatening injuries.