For the first time since 2008, the Parkway Lady Panthers will play for a state title.
Playing in the 5A semifinals against Lafayette High, Parkway found itself down in a back and forth fourth quarter. That was when the class of 2023's top ranked player, Mikaylah Williams, hit a pair of three point shots to put the Lady Panthers ahead for good. In the biggest game of her career, so far, Williams provided a historic performance, pouring in 33 points to go along with 9 rebounds and 2 steals. Parkway held off a last-second Lafayette shot to win 55-54.
Williams and Parkway will play for a 5A state title Saturday night at 8pm in Hammond.
In the 4A bracket, the Huntington Lady Raiders gave their best effort against top seeded Warren Easton, but fell 59-55.