For many who watched Terrace Marshall at Parkway, his journey to the NFL seemed meant to be. That moment for Marshall came at LSU, when he was part of one of the greatest offenses in College Football history.
"Everything started coming to light. Just all my hard work and dedication started to pay off.”
Even after making what Joe Burrow called the championship play against Clemson, Marshall decided to return to college and play when many around the nation were opting out. Marshall said he had more to prove and did so during his Pro Day, running a 4.38 in the 40 yard dash.
“I’ve always knew all along and the people close to me always knew I had speed. To go out there and prove it and prove to the scouts and show them what I can do. You have a 6’4, 200+ pound receiver that can run a 4.3? You can’t beat that. I’m just glad I was able to go out there and show them that I’m the real deal.”
As one of a handful of local athletes hoping to hear their names called in the Draft, Marshall believes it’s their responsibility to lead the youth in our area down similar paths.
“That’s why I come back to talk to the youth and people that are under us, that look up to us. You know, a lot of kids don’t have that guidance in their life. A lot of people don’t have that person they look up to. As a young athlete, the people you translate yourself to, the kids that look up to me. They feel like they relate to me and they feel it even more when I come back to talk to them.”
And Marshall would know, as he was once one of those kids looking up to the many NFL greats from the 318.
“I’ve been looking at older people my whole life growing up. People form the city, Morris Claiborne, Tre White, Devin, Greedy, everybody that has come out of the city. They all motivated me to be where I am. We all motivate each other to keep going. At the end of the day, we’re all 318 and we’re all we’ve got.”
But Terrace will carry the legacy of another local star with him to the NFL, that of his uncle, the late Joe Delaney.
“They constantly tell me about my uncle, things that I love to hear. It’s just great to be able to have my own legacy and then, from my and my family’s perspective, get the torch from him. Just continuing his legacy, he only played one year in the NFL, his rookie year. Hopefully I go in there and just tear it up.”
When Terrace’s name is called in this year’s Draft, he and his family won’t be surprised. After all, it’s meant to be.